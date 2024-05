LAS VEGAS — M&R Office has completed the sale of an office building, located at 10781 W. Twain Ave. in Las Vegas, to a private investor for $2.4 million. Marc Magliarditi, Travis Landes and Michael Hsu of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2006, the 4,176-square-foot office building is situated in the master-planned community of Summerlin. The building’s existing floor plan provides efficiency and flexibility for a variety of uses.