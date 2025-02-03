Monday, February 3, 2025
Residence-Inn-Wilmington-Del
The new Residence Inn hotel in Wilmington, Del., will be located on the Chestnut Run Innovation & Science Park campus, which comprises 1.3 million square feet of development across 164 acres.
MRA Group to Develop 127-Room Residence Inn Hotel in Wilmington, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Pennsylvania-based MRA Group will develop a 127-room hotel in Wilmington, Del., that will be operated under the Residence Inn by Marriott brand. The hotel will be located on the 164-acre Chestnut Run Innovation & Science Park campus and will feature food service, a full-service bar and meeting/event spaces. Construction will begin this month. A tentative completion date was not announced. Gulph Creek Hotels will manage the property, which will be the first hotel constructed in the area in nearly three years, according to MRA Group.

