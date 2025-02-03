MRA Group to Develop 127-Room Residence Inn Hotel in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Pennsylvania-based MRA Group will develop a 127-room hotel in Wilmington, Del., that will be operated under the Residence Inn by Marriott brand. The hotel will be located on the 164-acre Chestnut Run Innovation & Science Park campus and will feature food service, a full-service bar and meeting/event spaces. Construction will begin this month. A tentative completion date was not announced. Gulph Creek Hotels will manage the property, which will be the first hotel constructed in the area in nearly three years, according to MRA Group.