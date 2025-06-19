MRC, Pearlmark Provide $140M in Financing for Active Adult Project in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — New York City-based Madison Realty Capital (MRC) and Chicago-based Pearlmark have provided $140 million in financing for the The Plaza Grande, a 507-unit active adult project located outside of Philadelphia in Cherry Hill. Units are reserved for renters age 55 and above. Amenities include an 18,500-square-foot clubhouse, golf simulator, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a theater, sauna and massage rooms and lounge areas. The borrower, New Jersey-based Procida Funding & Advisors, will use the debt to complete construction and fund lease-up costs.