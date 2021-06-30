REBusinessOnline

MRC Provides $29.4M Loan for Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Queens

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based private equity firm Madison Realty Capital (MRC) has provided a $29.4 million bridge loan for a multifamily redevelopment project in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. The borrower, a joint venture between multiple New York-based developers, will use the proceeds to acquire the former Parkway Hospital building and fund predevelopment costs. The joint venture plans to convert the site into a multifamily development with affordable seniors housing and condominium uses. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

