MRC Provides $480M in Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Madison Realty Capital (MRC) has provided $480 million in financing for an office-to-residential conversion project in Midtown Manhattan. The project will convert the 27-story, 523,051-square-foot building at 1740 Broadway, which spans nearly a full city block between 55th and 56th streets, into a 420-unit multifamily building with 238 apartments and 182 condos. The converted building will also feature 60,000 square feet of amenities, including a 22,000-square-foot sporting club, a spa with a lap pool, a concealed speakeasy bar in the building’s original bank vault and dedicated lounge and sun deck spaces for residents. Jason Krane, Russ Schildkraut and Simon Ziff of Ackman-Ziff arranged the financing on behalf of the owner, Yellowstone Real Estate Investments. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2029.