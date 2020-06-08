MRE Capital to Redevelop Historic Lubbock Office Tower as Multifamily Community

At 274 feet, NTS Tower is currently the tallest building in Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Kansas-based MRE Capital LLC will redevelop NTS Tower, a historic building in downtown Lubbock that was built in 1955, as an 89-unit multifamily community that will be branded Metro Tower Lofts. The new property will add a total of 89 residences in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to the local supply. Amenities will include a fitness center and onsite laundry facilities, and the ground floor will house office space. Atlanta-based Monarch Private Capital secured an undisclosed amount of historic tax credit equity for the project. At 274 feet, NTS Tower is currently the tallest building in the city.