REBusinessOnline

MRP, Asana Plan Mixed-Use Redevelopment of Duke Energy Headquarters in Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

MRP Realty and Asana Partners will redevelop the building, located at 526 S. Church St. in Charlotte, N.C., to include both residential and retail space.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — MRP Realty and Asana Partners have acquired the Duke Energy headquarters building at 526 S. Church St. in Charlotte, with plans to develop a mixed-use project at the site. Initial plans include 450 residential units and 55,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Duke Energy plans to vacate the building and move to its newly constructed headquarters at Duke Energy Plaza in late 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  