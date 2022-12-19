MRP, Asana Plan Mixed-Use Redevelopment of Duke Energy Headquarters in Charlotte

MRP Realty and Asana Partners will redevelop the building, located at 526 S. Church St. in Charlotte, N.C., to include both residential and retail space.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — MRP Realty and Asana Partners have acquired the Duke Energy headquarters building at 526 S. Church St. in Charlotte, with plans to develop a mixed-use project at the site. Initial plans include 450 residential units and 55,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Duke Energy plans to vacate the building and move to its newly constructed headquarters at Duke Energy Plaza in late 2023.