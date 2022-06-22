REBusinessOnline

MRP Realty, Barings Obtain $69.4M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in D.C.

Posted on by in Development, District of Columbia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Located at 202 Florida Ave. NE in Washington, D.C., The 202 will be a 16-story high-rise that features 254 apartment and 3,800 square feet of retail space.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A joint venture between MRP Realty and Barings has received a $69.4 million construction loan for Phase III of Washington Gateway, a mixed-use development in Washington, D.C.’s NoMa district. Eastdil Secured arranged the loan through Santander Bank. Located at 202 Florida Ave. NE, the third phase will comprise a 16-story high-rise called The 202 that features 254 apartment and 3,800 square feet of retail space. The property will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens and high-end finishes. Amenities will include a rooftop clubroom, pet facilities, fitness center, shared workspaces and a direct connection to the Metropolitan Bike Trail. The previous phases of Washington Gateway included Elevation at Washington Gateway that delivered in 2014 and The Burton, which delivered in December 2021 and is currently in lease-up. MRP Realty and Barings plan to break ground on The 202 in August. Bozzuto Management will oversee the leasing and management of the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  