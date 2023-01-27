REBusinessOnline

MRP Realty, LaSalle Near Completion of Crystal & Clark Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Office, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Crystal & Clark features office and retail space, and plans include the addition of a residential tower.

ARLINGTON, VA. — MRP Realty and LaSalle Investment Management are nearing completion of the redevelopment and rebranding of Crystal & Clark, previously known as Century Center, in the National Landing neighborhood of metro Washington, D.C. Located at 2450 Crystal Drive and 2461 S. Clark St. in Arlington, the mixed-use development comprises two buildings and spans 639,621 square feet.

2450 Crystal Drive features 336,229 square feet of office space and 51,443 square feet of retail space, 36,000 square feet of which is leased or under negotiation. 2461 South Clark comprises 232,969 square feet of office space and 23,980 square feet of retail space, 5,000 square feet of which is currently leased. Aerospace and defense manufacturing giant Raytheon recently renewed its lease at the development in 2021 for 120,000 square feet of office space across both buildings.

The redevelopment has included new access to outdoor seating and gathering areas, the addition of ground-level retail and restaurant space, a pedestrian plaza, streetscape improvements and office improvements including lobby updates, a new conference center, fitness and locker rooms, second- and third-floor terraces and amenity space. Plans for the property also include the construction of a 334,270-square-foot residential tower comprising 302 units and 21,863 square feet of retail space.

Davis Construction is general contractor for the project, and Gary Cook, Stoddie Nibley and Neil Alt of Lincoln Property Co. handle office leasing at the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  