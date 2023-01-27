MRP Realty, LaSalle Near Completion of Crystal & Clark Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Office, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Crystal & Clark features office and retail space, and plans include the addition of a residential tower.

ARLINGTON, VA. — MRP Realty and LaSalle Investment Management are nearing completion of the redevelopment and rebranding of Crystal & Clark, previously known as Century Center, in the National Landing neighborhood of metro Washington, D.C. Located at 2450 Crystal Drive and 2461 S. Clark St. in Arlington, the mixed-use development comprises two buildings and spans 639,621 square feet.

2450 Crystal Drive features 336,229 square feet of office space and 51,443 square feet of retail space, 36,000 square feet of which is leased or under negotiation. 2461 South Clark comprises 232,969 square feet of office space and 23,980 square feet of retail space, 5,000 square feet of which is currently leased. Aerospace and defense manufacturing giant Raytheon recently renewed its lease at the development in 2021 for 120,000 square feet of office space across both buildings.

The redevelopment has included new access to outdoor seating and gathering areas, the addition of ground-level retail and restaurant space, a pedestrian plaza, streetscape improvements and office improvements including lobby updates, a new conference center, fitness and locker rooms, second- and third-floor terraces and amenity space. Plans for the property also include the construction of a 334,270-square-foot residential tower comprising 302 units and 21,863 square feet of retail space.

Davis Construction is general contractor for the project, and Gary Cook, Stoddie Nibley and Neil Alt of Lincoln Property Co. handle office leasing at the property.