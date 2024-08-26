MS Warehousing Preleases 212,280 SF of Industrial Space in Northeast Houston

HOUSTON — MS Warehousing has preleased 212,280 square feet of industrial space in northeast Houston. The local freight management firm will be the lead tenant at First Liberty Logistics Center, a 424,560-square-foot building that is being developed on a speculative basis by Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust. The site spans 26.6 acres, and the building will feature 40-foot clear heights. Grant Hortenstine of CBRE and Bob Berry of Savills represented MS Warehousing in the lease negotiations. David Munson and Garrett Thomas of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord. OneFourTwo Design Group is the project architect, and ARCO Design/Build is the general contractor. Completion is slated for fall 2025.