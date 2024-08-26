Monday, August 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

MS Warehousing Preleases 212,280 SF of Industrial Space in Northeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — MS Warehousing has preleased 212,280 square feet of industrial space in northeast Houston. The local freight management firm will be the lead tenant at First Liberty Logistics Center, a 424,560-square-foot building that is being developed on a speculative basis by Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust. The site spans 26.6 acres, and the building will feature 40-foot clear heights. Grant Hortenstine of CBRE and Bob Berry of Savills represented MS Warehousing in the lease negotiations. David Munson and Garrett Thomas of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord. OneFourTwo Design Group is the project architect, and ARCO Design/Build is the general contractor. Completion is slated for fall 2025.

You may also like

DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of Three-Acre Industrial...

LifeStance Health Signs 4,810 SF Medical Office Lease...

Pillar Commercial, Hall Capital to Develop 225,000 SF...

Muskin | Elam Arranges Sale of 124-Unit Apartment...

Choice Hotels, HighSide Break Ground on 115-Room EverHome...

Harbor Freight Tools Signs 20,810 SF Retail Lease...

Office, Retail Tenants Join Atlantic Village Mixed-Use Development...

A&A Transfer Signs 173,800 SF Industrial Lease at...

Libitzky Property Cos. Buys 224,471 SF Parc Germann...