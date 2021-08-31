REBusinessOnline

MSC Industrial Supply Renews, Expands Lease to Entire Building in Hanover Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The tenant will now occupy the entire 288,368-square-foot building at 1575 Hunter Road.

HANOVER PARK, ILL. — MSC Industrial Supply Co. has signed a long-term lease renewal and expansion at 1575 Hunter Road in Hanover Park. The company is a distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. MSC is expanding its current 181,635-square-foot footprint by another 106,731 square feet and will now occupy the entire 288,368-square-foot building. The facility features 36 exterior docks, three drive-in doors, 12,000 square feet of office space and a clear height of 30 feet. It serves as MSC’s Midwest distribution hub.

Ron Behm and Ken Enos of Colliers International represented MSC in the lease transaction. Britt Casey, Al Caruana and Jeff Mattella of Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner, Prologis.

