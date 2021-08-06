MSCI Enters into Agreement to Acquire Real Capital Analytics for $950M

NEW YORK CITY — MSCI (NYSE: MSCI), a New York City-based global finance firm, has entered into an agreement to acquire Real Capital Analytics (RCA) for $950 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in the late third or early fourth quarter.

MSCI’s products and services include providing equity, fixed-income debt, stock market indexes and multi-asset portfolio analysis tools. Founded in 2000, New York City-based RCA provides a range of data and research services for commercial real estate owners and investors on a global basis.

MSCI executives noted that the acquisition would significantly bolster the firm’s suite of real estate-based products and solutions by leveraging RCA’s platform that tracks more than $20 trillion in commercial transactions and features more than 200,000 lender and investor profiles.

“With the addition of RCA’s wealth of commercial real estate data and analytics, investors will be better supported to access the opportunities that exist within this sector at scale, informed by industry-leading insights and the premier global database capturing the global commercial real estate footprint,” says Henry Fernandez, chairman and CEO of MSCI.

“Our primary goal has always been to bridge the information gap between commercial real estate and other asset classes across the financial markets,” adds Robert White, founder and president of RCA. “The combination of the two firms creates a powerful team that will lead innovation and analytics in the real estate asset class well into the future.”