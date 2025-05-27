Tuesday, May 27, 2025
18045-Rowland-St-City-of-Industry-CA
Located at 18045 Rowland St. in City of Industry, Calif., the 200,000-square-foot industrial building features 18 dock-high loading doors, two grade-level doors and a clear height of 26 feet.
MSI Computers Corp. Buys 200,000 SF Industrial Property in City of Industry, California

by Amy Works

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — MSI Computers Corp. has acquired an industrial property located at 18045 Rowland St. in City of Industry from LINK for $65.2 million, or $326 per square foot. Built in 1985, the 200,000-square-foot asset features a clear height of 26 feet, 18 dock-high loading doors, two grade-level doors and a newly constructed 4,735-square-foot office build-out. Additionally, the property offers a private, fenced yard that can accommodate 60 trailers and 56 autos. Jason Chao of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

