MSquared, Kōz Development Receive $48M Financing for Workforce Housing Development in Seattle

SEATTLE — MSquared, a women-owned real estate development and investment platform, and Kōz Development, a Washington-based, women-led development firm, have received $48 million in financing for the development of Kōz in Lower Queen Anne, a multifamily property located at the corner of W. Republican St. and 3rd Ave. in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

The project will feature 169 units available to households at a range of income levels. Sixty-nine units will be affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). An additional 17 units will be restricted through the Mandatory Housing Affordability Program for 75 years and will be deeply affordable to households earning between 40 percent and 60 percent of AMI. The remaining units will have rents attainable at workforce levels.

Snohomish County-based Kirtley-Cole Associates is serving as general contractor for Kōz in Lower Queen Anne, which will be built to Washington’s Built Green standards, which approximates a LEED Silver level of sustainability.

Financing sources include a $26.1 million construction loan from the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs Alternatives and a $9.7 million equity investment by MSquared. Cushman & Wakefield’s Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team facilitated the two layers of the transaction’s capital stack. The remaining $12.2 million equity was secured by Kōz Development and its network of investors.