REBusinessOnline

M&T Bank Provides $24.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Building in Danbury, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast

commons-phase2

Brookview Commons Phase II will be developed at 333 Main St.

DANBURY, CONN. — M&T Bank has provided a $24.5 million construction loan for  Brookview Commons Phase II, a 145-unit multifamily building in Danbury, located approximately 35 miles northwest of New Haven. M&T provided the two-year, recourse loan to a partnership of co-developers BRT General Corp. and The DiMarco Group. Phase II of Brookview Commons will be developed at a site located at 333 Main St., directly across from the existing 115 units at Brookview Commons. Phase II will feature 18 studios, 80 one-bedroom and 47 two-bedroom units. The construction schedule was undisclosed. John Harrington of HK Real Estate Advisors arranged the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business