M&T Bank Provides $24.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Building in Danbury, Connecticut

Brookview Commons Phase II will be developed at 333 Main St.

DANBURY, CONN. — M&T Bank has provided a $24.5 million construction loan for Brookview Commons Phase II, a 145-unit multifamily building in Danbury, located approximately 35 miles northwest of New Haven. M&T provided the two-year, recourse loan to a partnership of co-developers BRT General Corp. and The DiMarco Group. Phase II of Brookview Commons will be developed at a site located at 333 Main St., directly across from the existing 115 units at Brookview Commons. Phase II will feature 18 studios, 80 one-bedroom and 47 two-bedroom units. The construction schedule was undisclosed. John Harrington of HK Real Estate Advisors arranged the loan.