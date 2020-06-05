M&T Bank Provides $8.3 Million Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Property in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast

MALDEN, MASS. — M&T Bank has provided an $8.3 million loan for the refinancing of an industrial property in Malden, a northern suburb of Boston. A partnership between Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate was the borrower. Located at 129 Commercial St., the 54,000-square-foot property features a clear height of 12 feet, four loading docks and one drive-in door. National Grid currently leases the property. David Douvadjian, Timothy O’Donnell and Brian Butler of Newmark Knight Frank placed the loan.