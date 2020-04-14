M&T Provides $16.8M in Financing for Seniors Housing Community Near Seattle

High Point Village is a seniors housing community in Enumclaw, Wash., approximately 35 miles southeast of Seattle.

ENUMCLAW, WASH. — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has provided a $16.8 million Freddie Mac loan for High Point Village, a seniors housing community in Enumclaw, approximately 35 miles southeast of Seattle.

The community features 108 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care. The loan, which will refinance existing debt, features a 60 percent loan-to-value ratio, 10-year term and fixed rate. It also includes five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization.

The borrower is a multi-generational, family-run business. The property is listed on the website of Village Concepts, which operates 25 seniors housing communities all located in Washington State.

Steve Muth of M&T Realty Capital Corp.’s Richmond, Virginia, office led the transaction.