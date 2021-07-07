M&T Provides $17.6M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Skilled Nursing Facility

CHELSEA, MASS. — M&T Realty Capital has provided a $17.6 million FHA-insured loan for the refinancing of a 120-unit skilled nursing facility located in Chelsea, a northeastern suburb of Boston. The loan was completed under HUD’s 232 program, which provides mortgage insurance for residential care properties such as assisted living facilities and nursing homes. The borrower was not disclosed.