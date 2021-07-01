M&T Provides $7.1M Loan for Refinancing of Connecticut Assisted Living Facility
FARMINGTON, CONN. — M&T Realty Capital has provided a $7.1 million FHA-insured loan for the refinancing of a 73-unit assisted living facility in Farmington, a suburb of Hartford. Paula Quigley and Steve Muth of M&T Realty Capital originated the loan through HUD’s 232 program, which provides mortgage insurance for residential care properties such as assisted living facilities and nursing homes. The borrower was not disclosed.
