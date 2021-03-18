M&T Realty Capital Corp.: Seniors Housing Focuses on Occupancy Rebound

Challenges abound for seniors housing: occupancies at historic lows, widespread outbreaks in 2020, steeply increased operating expenses all contribute to the industry difficulties Matt Pipitone, Seniors Housing Platform manager, M&T Realty Capital Corp., outlines when discussing the seniors housing outlook for 2021.

When discussing this year and what needs to happen for the industry to recover, Pipitone explains, “The focus will be on the occupancy rebound. How much pent-up demand is there? We expect there to be some improvement in the near-term occupancies as they start climbing back towards more stabilized levels. However, it remains to be seen how quickly things will ramp back up. Each market will be different.”

How have occupancy pressures impacted rents and incentives? How will newer projects continue to lease up? Pipitone knows there are many questions, but says “Overall, we hope to see things gradually improve throughout the rest of 2021. We still have a lot of confidence in our clients. They’re resilient, passionate about their residents (and residents’ families and staff) and they’ll persevere.”

Watch as Pipitone discusses Fannie, Freddie, refinancing, bank involvement, lasting impacts from the pandemic and much more.

This article is posted as part of REBusinessOnline’s Finance Insight series. Click here to subscribe to the Finance Insight newsletter, a four-part newsletter series, followed by video interviews delivered to your inbox in March.