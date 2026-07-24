M&T Realty Capital Provides $141.4M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has provided a $141.4 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Anagram Turtle Bay, a 194-unit apartment building located at 300 E. 50th St. in Manhattan. Designed by BKSK Architects, the 23-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as street-level retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, library, coworking lounge, landscaped garden spaces, media lounge and a rooftop terrace. The three-year loan includes an extension option and retires a $95 million construction loan provided by Bank OZK. The borrower is local owner-operator Global Holdings.