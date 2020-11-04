REBusinessOnline

M&T Realty Capital Provides $17.1M Acquisition Loan for Seniors Housing Community in Sterling, Virginia

STERLING, VA. — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has provided a $17.1 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Cascades Village, a 150-unit affordable seniors housing community in Sterling. Matthew Hodson of M&T originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Avanath Capital Management. The financing features 10 years of interest-only payments and a fixed interest rate of 2.58 percent.

Amenities at Cascades Village include community room with a kitchen, library, TV room, movie theater, beauty parlor, onsite dentist and podiatrist, exercise room, sitting porch and a patio with a grill and a gazebo.

