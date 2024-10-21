Monday, October 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastSeniors Housing

M&T Realty Capital Provides $18.7M Permanent Agency Loan for Bronx Affordable Seniors Housing Property

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has provided an $18.7 million Freddie Mac permanent loan for The Louella, an 85-unit affordable seniors housing property in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of The Bronx. The newly built, age-restricted property offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom units. The amenity package comprises onsite laundry facilities, a community room, bike storage space, fitness center and an outdoor recreational area. Sean Cullen of M&T originated the loan through Freddie Mac’s Forward Commitment 9 Percent LIHTC program. The borrower was The Community Builders. Information on specific income and age restrictions was not disclosed.

You may also like

HSR Breaks Ground on 278-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Concord Summit Capital Secures $24.5M Construction Loan for...

Walters Underway on 67-Unit Multifamily Restoration Project in...

Harvey Signs 17,050 SF Office Lease Expansion in...

BWE Arranges Financing for 104-Property Circle K Retail...

CH Realty Partners Secures $50M Refinancing for Industrial...

Swinerton Breaks Ground on $16.4M Mixed-Income Multifamily Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 248-Unit Affordable...

Bloomberg Signs 924,876 SF Office Lease Extension, Expansion...