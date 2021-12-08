M&T Realty Capital Provides $20M Financing for Memory Care Facility in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has arranged a $20 million FHA-insured loan to refinance a 98-unit memory care facility in Portland.

The loan was completed under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Federal Housing Authority (FHA) 232/223(f) program.

At an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio, the non-recourse, 35-year, fully amortizing loan with a fixed interest rate below 2.4 percent refinanced M&T Realty’s bridge loan. Located within a designated Opportunity Zone, the FHA application was given priority treatment within the FHA queue resulting in the bridge loan being refinanced in under seven months.

Steven Muth of M&T Realty Capital’s Richmond office led the transaction, in collaboration with Chris Tesla.