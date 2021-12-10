M&T Realty Capital Provides $20M in Financing for Seniors Housing Property in Seattle
SEATTLE — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has funded a $20 million Freddie Mac Optigo conventional loan to refinance a 90-unit, 92-bed seniors housing property located in the Seattle metro area.
The non-recourse loan carries a 10-year term, fixed interest rate, five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization period. The property maintained healthy occupancy during the COVID-19 pandemic and occupancy had climbed above 91 percent at the time of closing.
The property features a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care units.
Steve Muth of M&T Realty Capital Corp.’s Richmond office led the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.