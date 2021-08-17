M&T Realty Capital Provides $27.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Illinois Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

ROSELLE, ILL. — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has provided a $27.2 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of a 247-unit apartment complex in Roselle, a suburb of Chicago. The property name and specific details were undisclosed. Bob Kaplan and Carole Stafford of M&T’s Baltimore office originated the 35-year loan, which features an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio and a fixed interest rate of 2.4 percent. Len Deering of Deering Commercial Mortgage LLC arranged the loan.