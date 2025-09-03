Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

M&T Realty Capital Provides $44.8M in Financing for Mixed-Income Housing Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has provided $44.8 million in financing for 247 Hancock, a 47-unit mixed-income housing project that will be located in the Dorchester area of Boston. The six-story building will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a fitness studio, tenant lounge and rooftop deck. The financing includes a $6.3 million Freddie Mac unfunded forward commitment under the 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, a $19.2 million construction loan and a $19.3 million tax credit equity investment, with the latter two components being executed by M&T Bank. Construction is slated for a 2027 completion.

