M&T Realty Capital Provides $50M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has provided a $50 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of The Alyn, a 56-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Carnegie Hill neighborhood. Completed in 2019, The Alyn offers one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units and amenities such as a lounge, wellness center and a children’s playroom. Robert Barry led the M&T team that provided the fixed-rate loan. The borrower was an affiliate of Gordon Property Group, a New York-based family office that was introduced to M&T through an existing client of Connor Preece, group manager at M&T Bank.