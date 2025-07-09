Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

M&T Realty Capital Provides $50M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has provided a $50 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of The Alyn, a 56-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Carnegie Hill neighborhood. Completed in 2019, The Alyn offers one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units and amenities such as a lounge, wellness center and a children’s playroom. Robert Barry led the M&T team that provided the fixed-rate loan. The borrower was an affiliate of Gordon Property Group, a New York-based family office that was introduced to M&T through an existing client of Connor Preece, group manager at M&T Bank.

You may also like

Goldstein Group Negotiates $24M Sale of Central New...

Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $16M Sale of Queens...

Life Time to Open 52,000 SF Fitness Club...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Secures $39M Construction Financing for...

Levin Johnston Arranges $18M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Vision Cos. Acquires 28.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $2.7M Sale of Apartment,...

GREA Arranges Sale of 175-Unit Apartment Complex in...

KeyBank Provides $47M in Construction Financing for Affordable...