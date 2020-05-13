M&T Realty Capital Provides $51.2M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Complex in Northern Virginia

Communal amenities at The Elms at Arcola include a pool with sundeck, gym, yoga room, cyber-café and a community garden.

DULLES, VA. — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has provided a $51.2 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for The Elms at Arcola, a 248-unit apartment complex in Dulles. The locally based borrower, Elm Street Development, delivered the community in 2016. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan features five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool with sundeck, gym, yoga room, cyber café and a community garden. Situated off U.S. Highway 50, The Elms at Arcola is 30 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. Lincoln Property Management will manage the property. Debra Goldstein and Matthew Hodson of M&T Realty originated the loan on behalf of the borrower.