MTA Completes Manhattan-Brooklyn Train Tunnel Repairs

The L train tunnel connects Manhattan and Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has completed repairs of its L train tunnel, which connects Manhattan and Brooklyn. The 12-month project repaired damage to the tunnel caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Under a revised plan from state Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the deans of the Cornell University and Columbia University engineering schools, the project was completed in three months less than its original 15-month estimation, which also included a complete shut-down of the tunnel. Under the revised plan, the tunnel remained operational during the day while repairs progressed in the nights and weekends. The project was also completed approximately $100 million under its original $477 million budget.