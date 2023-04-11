MTU Maintenance to Open 430,000 SF Industrial Facility in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — MTU Maintenance Dallas Inc., a provider of aviation repair services and a division of German manufacturer MTU Aero Engines, will open a 430,000-square-foot industrial facility in Fort Worth. The company will relocate from nearby Grapevine to a climate-controlled facility at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport during the second quarter. Paul Reitz of Reitz Realty Group represented MTU Maintenance in the deal. Hillwood owns the facility, which is approximately 10 times bigger than MTU Maintenance’s current space.