Mudrick Capital Signs 26,600 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Mudrick Capital Management has signed a 12-year, 26,600-square-foot office headquarters lease in Midtown Manhattan. The investment management firm plans to relocate and expand from 527 Madison Avenue to the 16th floor of 31 West 52nd Street early next year. Patrick Heeg, Thomas Hines and Chase Gordon of Transwestern represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Frank Doyle, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe of JLL, along with internal agents Peter Brindley, Doug Neye and Sean Kirk, represented the landlord, Paramount Group.