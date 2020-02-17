REBusinessOnline

Muesing Management Acquires 400-Unit Apartment Community in Indianapolis

Waterside at Castleton was built in 1983.

INDIANAPOLIS — Muesing Management has acquired Waterside at Castleton, a 400-unit apartment community on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 1983, the property is located at 8380 Whipporwill Drive. Steve LaMotte Jr. and Dane Wilson of CBRE represented the seller, Wilkinson Corp. and its partner BRT Apartments Corp.

