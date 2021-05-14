REBusinessOnline

Muesing Management to Build 348-Unit Workforce Housing Property in Greenfield, Indiana

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

GREENFIELD, IND. — Muesing Management Co. Inc. will develop Preserve at Blue Road, a 348-unit workforce housing property in the metro Indianapolis community of Greenfield. Project plans call for 19 buildings on 28 acres. Units will range in size from 541 to 1,400 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse and walking trails. Mortgage banking company Merchants Capital provided financing for the project. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

