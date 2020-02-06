Muinzer Acquires 1,134-Bed Student Housing Community Near Purdue University for $48M

Village West was originally built in 2001.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Muinzer has acquired Village West Apartments, a 1,134-bed student housing community located near the Purdue University campus in West Lafayette, for $48 million. The seller in the off-market transaction was undisclosed. Village West offers two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units. Shared amenities include a clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, two basketball courts, a study center, media lounge, resort-style swimming pool, dog park, volleyball court, grilling areas and a private shuttle to campus. Muinzer is a fully integrated real estate investment, development and property management firm with offices in West Lafayette and Chicago. Scott Clifton and Stewart Hayes of JLL represented the undisclosed seller.