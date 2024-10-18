Friday, October 18, 2024
Samford Square features units in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations.
Muinzer Acquires 752-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn University

by John Nelson

AUBURN, ALA. — Muinzer has acquired Samford Square, a 752-bed student housing community located near the Auburn University campus.

The property offers units in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations, all of which were fully leased at the time of sale. Shared amenities at Samford Square include a resort-style swimming pool, cyber café, resident activity room, sand volleyball court, clubhouse, hammock garden, 24-hour gaming lounge and a tanning bed.

Peter Katz of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the transaction. The seller and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

