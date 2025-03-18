Muinzer, Kayne Anderson Recapitalize 1,356-Bed Student Housing Portfolio Near University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Private equity investment firm Muinzer has partnered with Kayne Anderson Real Estate to recapitalize a two-property student housing portfolio near the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. The 1,356-bed portfolio, which includes The Heights of Knoxville and University Park, was fully occupied at the time of the transaction.

Scott Clifton, Kevin Kazlow and Teddy Leatherman of JLL arranged the recapitalization. Los Angeles-based Muinzer originally acquired the two student housing properties in 2021 in a partnership with T2 Capital Management. Further details of the company’s recapitalization with Kayne Anderson were not released.