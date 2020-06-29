REBusinessOnline

Muinzer, T2 Capital Acquire Ownership Stake in Chauncey Hill Mall Next to Purdue University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Muinzer, together with T2 Capital Management, has acquired a 50 percent stake in the ownership of Chauncey Hill Mall and Chauncey Hill Annex in West Lafayette. Trinitas Ventures was the seller. The purchase price was undisclosed. The properties are located next to Purdue University. The acquisition makes Muinzer the largest residential, retail and land owner near the university, according to the company.

