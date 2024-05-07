Muinzer, T2 Capital Management Acquire 486-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn University

AUBURN, ALA. — Muinzer, alongside capital partner T2 Capital Management, has acquired Evergreen Auburn, a 486-bed student housing community located near Auburn University in Alabama. The property was recently renovated and offers units in one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, computer lounge, clubhouse, dog park, hot tub, fire pit and a coffee bar. The student housing community is 88 percent preleased for the 2024-2025 academic year. Terms of the transaction and the seller were not disclosed.