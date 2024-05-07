Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Evergreen Auburn was recently renovated and offers units in one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations.
AcquisitionsAlabamaSoutheastStudent Housing

Muinzer, T2 Capital Management Acquire 486-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn University

by John Nelson

AUBURN, ALA. — Muinzer, alongside capital partner T2 Capital Management, has acquired Evergreen Auburn, a 486-bed student housing community located near Auburn University in Alabama. The property was recently renovated and offers units in one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, computer lounge, clubhouse, dog park, hot tub, fire pit and a coffee bar. The student housing community is 88 percent preleased for the 2024-2025 academic year. Terms of the transaction and the seller were not disclosed.

You may also like

ZOM Living, MetLife Obtain $63M Construction Financing for...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $62M Construction Financing for...

SHR Resi Delivers 212-Unit Howell Apartments in Atlanta’s...

Ti Cold to Build 125,000 SF Cold Storage...

Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $102.5M Sale of Multifamily...

IPA Brokers $26.6M Sale of Promenade at Highlands...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 198-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Dominion Brokers Sale of 121,263 SF Industrial Building...

DRA Advisors, Paragon Commercial Sell 162,380 SF Shopping...