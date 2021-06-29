REBusinessOnline

Mulberry Capital Sells Multi-Tenant Office Building in Commerce, California for $12M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Roland Corp. anchors the 46,980-square-foot office property located at 5100 S. Eastern Ave. in Commerce, Calif.

COMMERCE, CALIF. — Mulberry Capital has completed the disposition of an office property located at 5100 S. Eastern Ave. in Commerce. Khosh Properties LLC purchased the asset for $12 million.

The two-story building features 46,980 square feet of office space, an upgraded lobby, energy-efficient solar panels and surface and structured parking. Roland Corp., a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of high-end electronic musical instruments, electronic equipment and software, anchors the three-tenant property, which has served as the company’s U.S. headquarters since 1999.

Ryan Plummer, Sean Fulp and Mark Schuessler of Newmark, along with Tony Naples of Lee & Associates, represented the seller in the transaction.

