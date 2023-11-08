Mullen Automotive Leases 121,615 SF Industrial Building in Fullerton, California

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Mullen Automotive, an electronic vehicle manufacturer, has signed a lease to occupy a 121,615-square-foot industrial building at 1500 E. Walnut Ave. in Fullerton, from landlord Link Industrial.

Situated on 5.4 acres, the industrial facility features 6,234 square feet of office space, 32-foot clear heights in the warehouse space, 17 dock-high doors and two grade-level doors, as well as a large, secured, fenced yard.

Ben Seybold and Sean Ward of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.