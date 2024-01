NEW YORK CITY — Mulligan Security has signed a 15,788-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at 7 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan. The private security and fire safety contracting firm now occupies 24,788 square feet across the entire second floor. The renewal term is 12 years. David Hollander and David Katz of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener, David Turino and Henry Korzec represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis.