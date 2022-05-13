Mulligan Security Signs 9,087 SF Office Lease at 7 Penn Plaza in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Mulligan Security, a provider of technology-based security services, has signed a 9,087-square-foot office lease at 7 Penn Plaza in Manhattan. The lease term is 10 years. Originally constructed in 1921, the 17-story, 411,000-square-foot building sits at the nexus of the Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods. David Hollander and David Katz of CBRE represented Mulligan Security in the lease negotiations. David Turino represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis. Mulligan plans to relocate from its current space at 2 Penn Plaza in August.