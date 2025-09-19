Friday, September 19, 2025
Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 168-Unit Complex in Lake Jackson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Shadow Park Apartments, a 168-unit complex located south of Houston in Lake Jackson. Built in 1980, Shadow Park Apartments offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 536 to 960 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Yonnic Land, also with TMG, represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

