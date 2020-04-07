REBusinessOnline

Multifamily Property Group Acquires 128-Unit Apartment Community in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

2121 Apartments in Arlington totals 128 units.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Multifamily Property Group, a California-based private equity firm, has acquired 2121 Apartments, a 128-unit community in Arlington. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with tile backsplashes, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Amenities include a pool, tennis court, fitness center and a lounge and café bar. Dougherty Mortgage arranged a 12-year acquisition loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending for the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
9
Webinar: Student Housing CEOs on the Impact of COVID-19
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business