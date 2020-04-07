Multifamily Property Group Acquires 128-Unit Apartment Community in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

2121 Apartments in Arlington totals 128 units.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Multifamily Property Group, a California-based private equity firm, has acquired 2121 Apartments, a 128-unit community in Arlington. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with tile backsplashes, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Amenities include a pool, tennis court, fitness center and a lounge and café bar. Dougherty Mortgage arranged a 12-year acquisition loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending for the transaction.