The property at 200 Linus Pauling Drive in Hercules, Calif., features 49,805 square feet of warehouse, office and cold storage space.
Multiple Organics Sells 49,805 SF Warehouse, Cold Storage Facility in Hercules, California

by Amy Works

HERCULES, CALIF. — Multiple Organics has completed the disposition of a warehouse and cold storage facility, located at 200 Linus Pauling Drive in the Bay Area city of Hercules. A Sutter Health entity acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

The 49,805-square-foot property features 7,700 square feet of office space, six dock doors, four grade-level doors, 22-foot clear heights, 2,000 amps of power and 8,000 square feet of cooler space.

Kevin Hatcher and Austin Hinder of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

