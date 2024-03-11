Multiple Organics Sells 49,805 SF Warehouse, Cold Storage Facility in Hercules, California

HERCULES, CALIF. — Multiple Organics has completed the disposition of a warehouse and cold storage facility, located at 200 Linus Pauling Drive in the Bay Area city of Hercules. A Sutter Health entity acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

The 49,805-square-foot property features 7,700 square feet of office space, six dock doors, four grade-level doors, 22-foot clear heights, 2,000 amps of power and 8,000 square feet of cooler space.

Kevin Hatcher and Austin Hinder of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.