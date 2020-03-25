REBusinessOnline

MultiVersity Housing Acquires 616-Bed Student Housing Community Near Clemson University

The Ridge, serving students at Clemson University in South Carolina, offers shared amenities including a pool with a lazy river.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Alexandria Va.-based MultiVersity Housing Partners has acquired The Ridge, a 616-bed student housing community located near Clemson University in South Carolina. The property was built in 2018 and offers two- and four-bedroom, apartment- and townhome-style units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a pool with a lazy river, dog park, clubhouse, private shuttle to campus and a fitness center. MultiVersity Property Management (MVPM) will oversee management of the community. The seller and further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

