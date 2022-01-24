REBusinessOnline

MultiVersity Housing Partners Buys Two Pittsburgh Multifamily Buildings Totaling 47 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — MultiVersity Housing Partners has purchased The Revival on Carson Portfolio, which consists of two Pittsburgh multifamily buildings that are known as The Maul and The Nakama and that total 47 units. The buildings include ground-floor retail space. MultiVersity plans to invest in capital improvements to the property through the additions of outdoor kitchens to the rooftop decks, more fitness equipment, a business center and updated lobby features. The seller was not disclosed.

