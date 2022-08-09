REBusinessOnline

MultiVersity Housing Partners Sells Student Housing Property in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Student Housing

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA. — MultiVersity Housing Partners (MVHP) has sold University Village at Slippery Rock, a student housing community located north of Pittsburgh. The community offers two- and four-bedroom fully furnished units alongside additional shared amenities including a fitness center, volleyball and basketball courts, fire pits and a dog park. The buyer was undisclosed. MVHP acquired the asset in August 2010 and implemented $3.5 million in capital expenditures over the course of the 12-year holding period, including renovations to units, the addition of a resort-style pool and enhancements to the clubhouse and other amenity spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  