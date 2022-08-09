MultiVersity Housing Partners Sells Student Housing Property in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA. — MultiVersity Housing Partners (MVHP) has sold University Village at Slippery Rock, a student housing community located north of Pittsburgh. The community offers two- and four-bedroom fully furnished units alongside additional shared amenities including a fitness center, volleyball and basketball courts, fire pits and a dog park. The buyer was undisclosed. MVHP acquired the asset in August 2010 and implemented $3.5 million in capital expenditures over the course of the 12-year holding period, including renovations to units, the addition of a resort-style pool and enhancements to the clubhouse and other amenity spaces.