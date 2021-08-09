Multiview Signs 82,093 SF Office Lease Renewal in Irving’s Las Colinas District

IRVING, TEXAS — Multiview, a national business-to-business (b2b) marketing firm, has signed an 82,093-square-foot office lease renewal at One Panorama Center in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The building spans 208,448 square feet, rises eight stories and offers amenities such as a newly renovated lobby, new fitness center and an outdoor lounge. Robert Blount and Scott Hage of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Nathan Durham of Transwestern represented the landlord, Los Angeles-based Regent Properties.