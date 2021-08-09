REBusinessOnline

Multiview Signs 82,093 SF Office Lease Renewal in Irving’s Las Colinas District

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Multiview, a national business-to-business (b2b) marketing firm, has signed an 82,093-square-foot office lease renewal at One Panorama Center in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The building spans 208,448 square feet, rises eight stories and offers amenities such as a newly renovated lobby, new fitness center and an outdoor lounge. Robert Blount and Scott Hage of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Nathan Durham of Transwestern represented the landlord, Los Angeles-based Regent Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews